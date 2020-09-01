Toyota is aiming for the moon with a fuel-cell Land Cruiser cousin. The federal government gives automakers a little more time to sort out pedestrian sounds. And several pieces of new hardware can help you get more charging from the 240V circuit you have. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Automakers will get another six months, at the least, to make all their hybrids and EVs comply with federal requirements for low-speed pedestrian warning sounds at low speed.

The Toyota Lunar Cruiser is a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle aiming for the moon. The Land Cruiser inspired space-mission vehicle is being built to withstand up to six weeks of operation on the moon, with 621 miles on a tank of hydrogen and solar panels for supplementary electricity.

Those who want to add an EV—or a second EV—often have to face some tough decisions on whether or not to make costly upgrades by adding more circuits or upgrading electrical service. But two new pieces of hardware help add Level 2 charging flexibility and make the most of what you have.

Over at Motor Authority: the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrid promises to be the most powerful model in the lineup—following a strategy the brand has already used for its Cayenne SUV.

_______________________________________

