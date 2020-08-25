A more affordable base-level Jaguar I-Pace is on the way for Europe. Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases what would be a great leap in battery technology. And according to a report, Volkswagen is pushing ahead with a very boxy electric SUV based on its affordable MEB platform—good news if you like the looks of trendy retro-boxy models like the Ford Bronco. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In addition to the Volkswagen ID.4 that’s arriving in the U.S. later this year—and a whole cohort of other ID models due over several years—Volkswagen plans to offer a much boxier and more rugged-looking electric SUV around 2025, according to a report.

A base-level Jaguar I-Pace EV320 model for Europe promises a lower entry price in exchange for a performance tradeoff. But it doesn’t offer any more range than the current E400 version.

As buzz builds about Tesla’s Battery Day, to be held September 22, CEO Elon Musk has teased that an energy density of 400 Wh/kg is just 3-4 years away in volume battery cells—much closer than previously anticipated, and potentially a huge advantage for Tesla.

And over at Motor Authority, the next Volkswagen Passat will reportedly move to the modern MQB platform, as well as offer a fully electric version. That might be in addition to the similarly sized ID-badged vehicle based on the ID Vizzion concept from 2018.

