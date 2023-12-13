We drive the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. Ford is scaling back EV production. And can public charging be fixed with better error codes? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is the first mass-market SUV built on GM’s Ultium EV toolkit. As we found in a first drive this past week, it’s different than just about any other EV you might compare it to—and that’s mostly a good thing.

Ford is opting to slow F-150 Lightning production, the company revealed recently in a memo to suppliers and cited by an Automotive News report earlier this week. While the company cited “changing market demand” in this latest of several recent decisions to scale down the pace of an EV production ramp, pricing surely has a key role.

And the DOE’s Charge X Consortium is aiming to fix public charging issues by starting with EV charger error reporting. With a report, the group recently recommended that networks and hardware makers consolidate a tangle of trouble codes down to just 26 common codes—helping better underscore what’s going wrong along the way.

