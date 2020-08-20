The Porsche Taycan gets a series of minor updates for 2021—including easier fast-charging and the potential of over-the-air feature subscriptions. Volvo plug-in hybrids cost less for 2021 than for 2020. And Lucid's electric SUV, due in 2023, has been spotted. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo plug-in hybrid models get a big price drop for 2021, as part of an effort for the automaker to ramp up plug-in hybrids as 20% of its U.S. sales mix—and a stepping stone to many more EVs.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed to Green Car Reports last week that its SUV is on track for 2023 and based on the Air electric luxury sedan. The running prototype Rawlinson referred to was recently spotted testing in California.

On the 2021 Porsche Taycan electric car, owners have access to Function on Demand—permitting them to buy or subscribe to features over the air. The Taycan also gets Plug & Charge capability, interface upgrades, and new colors—and we remain curious about the smaller 79.2-kwh Performance Battery that joins the lineup.

And over at Motor Authority: The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo—the wagon version of the Taycan, or shooting brake as some enthusiasts might call it—has been spotted testing in Germany. It’s on the way soon.

