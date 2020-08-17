We drove the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel to see if it lives up to its badge, ahead of an expected plug-in. Daimler’s U.S. diesel settlement has a price tag far below that of VW. A French battery maker rises. And double-decker buses are an important part of the world’s largest V2G site. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz and parent Daimler AG are set to pay $2.2 billion to settle a diesel-emissions cheating scandal in the U.S.—an extension of the Volkswagen scandal that brought closer scrutiny to diesel models from several automakers. It includes about $1.5 billion in penalties to various federal and California authorities, plus an expected class-action settlement.

We drove the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited diesel—that’s the one badged EcoDiesel—to check in on its eco-credentials before the arrival of the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid later this year.

The French battery maker Verkor has emerged from stealth mode to rival Sweden’s Northvolt and a host of factories set up by Asian battery makers. As European automakers struggle to source more core powertrain pieces for electric vehicles from companies based within the EU, it’s getting a boost at the starting line.

Over the weekend we looked at the world’s largest V2G site. It’s in London, and taps into the batteries of double-decker electric buses to help stabilize the peaks and troughs of the grid.

And over at Motor Authority: The top-performance version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is shaping up to be a plug-in hybrid. The Mercedes-AMG S63e, which hasn’t been officially revealed yet, is expected to make more than 800 horsepower. With the EQS electric flagship on the way, too, there could also be some hints to how Mercedes handles the performance side when it goes all-electric.

