Hyundai reboots the Ioniq nameplate into an entire brand of electric vehicles. The Ford Mustang Mach-E will take advantage of some space-saving drive module packaging. Mazda shows a gasoline version of its MX-30 electric vehicle. And Fisker is looking at having its Ocean electric crossover built in Austria. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fisker Inc. and Magna have confirmed a memorandum of understanding to build its Ocean electric SUV in Graz, Austria. Although that happens to be where the Jaguar I-Pace is also built—also with LG Chem cells—Fisker continues to seek Volkswagen’s MEB platform that will underpin a wide range of EVs from the VW ID Buzz, its electric Microbus, to the Audi Q4.

Ford supplier BorgWarner has released a little more information about the integrated drive modules that go into the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV—combining the motor, gearbox, thermal management, and power electronics, and potentially freeing up space for shrimp in the Mach-E’s large frunk.

At a time when interest in electric vehicles is surging, Mazda has let its formerly EV-exclusive MX-30 fall flat before its arrival in its European target market—by introducing a gasoline version.

Hyundai has rebooted the Ioniq nameplate into an entire brand of electric vehicles—to be led in fall 2021 with the introduction of an Ioniq 5 crossover and then an Ioniq 6 sedan in 2022. Both will follow the beautiful lines of the 45 and Prophecy concepts of the past couple years.

