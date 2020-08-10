The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will take advantage of the system integration experience of transmission and drive-system supplier BorgWarner to free up interior space.

BorgWarner is supplying its Integrated Drive Module (IDM), which includes a thermal-management system and gearbox, packaged with "motor and power electronics from other suppliers," according to a company press release.

One engineering highlight is the use of a concentric design for the gearbox, with outputs on the same axis as the electric motor. This results in a more compact package, according to BorgWarner.

Versions of the unit are used in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive Mach-E models.

In an earlier interview with Mach-E chief program engineer Ron Heiser, we learned that the Mach-E motors were outsourced, although Ford had a lot of input, and that it had to completely redo the rear suspension design—versus an earlier development version of the vehicle—to get the RWD-biased package right.

BorgWarner Integrated Drive Module

It's not clear whether these are the same units that Ford applied to its recent seven-motor Mach-E 1400 drift machine. Those motors combine to produce 1,400 horsepower—hence the "1400" moniker.

In addition to the two battery packs to be offered, Ford has said that there will be at least two different battery "tunes"—reflecting different power strategies—across the Mach-E lineup.

Having modular systems might have helped free up space for things like a very large frunk, adding cargo space and thus giving this SUV a bit more utility.

The Mach-E isn't the only electrification system that Ford has made modular. One other example would be its 10-speed hybrid system—to be used a wide range of SUVs and trucks, including the Explorer and F-150.