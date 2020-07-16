The BMW iX3 marks some firsts for BMW, but it isn’t coming to the U.S. Biden pivots to embrace EVs and more aggressive fuel economy targets. And Nissan plays to the future with by hopping fast-charging standards. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday stepped up his environmental plan and its potential effects to the vehicle market. A broadened EV tax credit and potential Cash for Clunkers reboost are now part of the proposal.

The BMW iX3 marks the global debut of fifth-generation battery and propulsion technology for the German automaker, although the U.S. will never get to experience it in this form. At face value it looks like the perfect rival to the Tesla Model Y. But with a range likely below 250 miles by the EPA cycle, rear-wheel drive only, and China assembly altogether, BMW has opted to skip this round.

With a move to CCS-format DC fast-charging in its upcoming 2022 Ariya electric crossover, Nissan has effectively sunsetted the CHAdeMO standard it’s helped build up for years. An executive tells us why.

And over at Motor Authority: Maserati has talked for several years about electrifying big portions of its portfolio. For 2021, Maser’s first electrified model finally arrives—in the form of the Ghibli Hybrid. Don’t hold out for mileage gains; it’s a mild hybrid, with a motor-generator system.

_______________________________________

