Lucid says more about how it plans to sell and support the Air electric car. The former Smart factory, a hub for electric-car expertise, might be put to task building thirsty SUVs. Audi pulls the wraps off a more dynamic-looking version of the Q4 E-Tron, and its specialized EV team is reportedly working on an electric flagship for the brand. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron concept revealed Tuesday offers a swoopier roofline than the Q4 E-Tron SUV concept. Both of these fully electric vehicles are based on VW’s wide-ranging MEB platform and headed for production next year.

For selling and supporting its Air electric car, Lucid has revealed that it will open 20 of its retail Studios by the end of 2021, including eight by the end of this year—plus a nationwide service network.

Audi’s new Artemis team focused on the fast development of a “highly efficient electric car” is creating a larger electric flagship model potentially named the A8 E-tron—not an urban EV—according to a report citing sources inside the automaker.

And the plant in France that formerly built Smart cars—with a fully electric future and Mercedes EQA assembly in the plan—now might end up building a thirsty gas- or diesel-powered SUV that looks like the Mercedes’ G-Class.

