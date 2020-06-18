Lyft is going all-electric. Ford outlined its system to rival Autopilot and Super Cruise. Lordstown Motors teased sketches of its electric truck interior. VW re-upped on solid-state battery tech, and Tesla and Panasonic have signed a new supply deal. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The ride-hailing company Lyft aims to go all-electric by 2030—and save what it estimates to be more than a billion gallons of gasoline over the decade. In the shorter term, that means pushing harder to rent electric cars to its drivers.

Sometime next year, Ford will debut on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV a driver-assistance system to rival Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise. Called Active Drive Assist and to be offered via an over-the-air update, the feature will compare closely in function to what Navigate on Autopilot does but take form in a quite different way.

Volkswagen has upped its stake in the U.S. solid-state battery technology firm QuantumScape. The tech could be put to use on a small scale by the automaker as soon as 2025.

Tesla and Panasonic have renewed their battery commitment with a new deal on production capacity; but the agreement reportedly makes no move on the long-discussed potential expansion of the Nevada Gigafactory.

Lordstown Motors has shown interior sketches of its Endurance electric pickup, ahead of a June 25 online reveal. The truck will be made in a former GM plant in Ohio, for deliveries starting January 2021.

And at Motor Authority: In China, pictures and some information have been leaked for the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover. Although the U.S.-made, U.S.-market version might be somewhat different, it confirms that the design will closely follow the ID Crozz concept.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter