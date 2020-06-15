Ford is wrapping a few fast charges in with the Mach-E. Cadillac’s EVs won’t look like its gasoline models. An analysis shows hybrids pay off more than the EPA numbers suggest. And Rivian has made sure its batteries are ready for the activity of your choice—and a second life. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian is one of the first electric vehicle makers to be targeting lifestyle uses, from getting to the ski slopes, to off-roading, to towing in summer heat. The company credits knowing the cells it will use very well, and using a battery management system that can adjust real-time to keep the cells in their comfort zone.

GM has suggested that its luxury brand, Cadillac, will take the lead in the automaker’s push toward more electric vehicles. Cadillac’s design boss, Brian Smith, recently said that the brand’s EVs won’t look like its gasoline models, though.

Ford has revealed that it will include 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary Electrify America DC fast charging with its upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and that it will allow a Level 2 connected wallbox to be wrapped into new-vehicle financing.

A New York City analysis has underscored the cost-of-ownership benefits of hybrids used in fleets; hybrids posted a much greater gas mileage advantage over non-hybrids in real-world fleet use.

Over at Motor Authority: Mini is reportedly developing a battery-electric SUV slightly larger than the Countryman. That model is reportedly due to be built in China

