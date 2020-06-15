In advance of first deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E SUV due for first deliveries later this year, Ford announced a few more details Monday about how customers can plan to keep their EV charged.

First off, Ford is wrapping in 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary Electrify America DC fast charging with each 2021 Mustang Mach-E. That’s enough for three to five full fast charges, according to the automaker—potentially a value of hundreds of dollars at EA’s $0.99-per-minute standard rate.

Ford has already released fast-charging times that look competitive versus the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron SUVs. It said that the rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E with the extended-range (98.8-kwh) battery pack can recover 61 miles of range in 10 minutes via fast charging—on a 150-kw connector—while both configurations with the larger battery can get from a 10% to 80% state of charge in about 45 minutes.

FordPass app FordPass Home Screen FordPass Power My Trip functionality

The FordPass Charging Network, which refers to all the charging stations and networks offered via Ford’s single-point payment system, now includes more than 13,500 charging stations and nearly 40,000 connectors, according to the automaker.

Among those charging networks that are part of FordPass, Electrify America claims to offer the most high-powered (150-kw or higher) public charging stations.

Ford also announced that its 240-volt (Level 2) wallbox, called the Ford Connected Charge Station, will cost $799 and be available at Ford dealers—with the potential to be financed with the vehicle—or via FordParts.com. U.S. customers can get installation of the units and 240V outlets through an Amazon Home Services program starting later this year.

Ford Connected Charge station - for electric vehicles and PHEVs

That 48-amp wallbox will be able to charge the Mustang Mach-E with the extended-range (98.7-kwh) battery pack overnight, and the Mach-E will come with a 240V mobile charger capable of adding charge at a rate that’s slower than that but considerably faster than plugging into a 120V socket.

With a 240V circuit, owners can gain up to 30 miles per charging hour with the wallbox, or 21 miles per charging hour with the mobile charger.

Ford isn’t the only one offering some free fast charging with its new vehicles. Nissan has been including a $250 credit for EVgo fast charging with the Leaf, and although Audi’s E-Tron models are considerably more expensive, they include 1,000 kwh of Electrify America fast charging.