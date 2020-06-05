Electric-car charging connects all of our headlines this morning, as a $500 billion infrastructure bill would emphasize charging corridors. Audi makes a point about the E-Tron’s flat charging curve. And Germany is mandating charging connectors at gas stations. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi revealed why it thinks its flat fast-charging curve is better than those—like Tesla’s Supercharging, perhaps—with a higher peak power and long taper. In the E-Tron SUV and Sportback, it’s all about the predictability and the thermal control that enables that, the carmaker claims.

Electric vehicle charging, more electrified public transit, and carbon reduction checks are all part of the $500B House transportation infrastructure bill released Wednesday. The Senate bill it’s to be reconciled with also spends money on charging.

Germany is mandating electric-car charging connectors at gas stations, as part of a sweeping recovery plan that also incentivizes affordable EVs.

And over at Motor Authority: Karma has introduced Sport and Performance packages for the Revero GT. While there’s no change in peak power, it’s not just appearance changes; they claim to cut the 0-60 mph time down to just 3.9 seconds.

