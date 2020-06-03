Nio reports half a million battery swaps in China. Abrupt changes in global energy trends could help green energy, long-term. And Bollinger teases some very cool cargo features. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

No, Frunkgate isn’t about the controversy among car designers over frunks as bonus space vs. wasted opportunity. It’s one of the exclusive features—along with the Passthrough—that Bollinger Motors has managed to patent for its upcoming electric trucks.

China’s Nio has completed 500,000 battery swaps. Via its Nio Power unit, the service is expanding and now has 131 swapping stations across 58 cities. Go tell that to Tesla, which abandoned the idea of a premium battery-swapping service in favor of its Supercharger network.

Total global energy investment this year is expected to drop 20% in 2020, according to a comprehensive annual report just out from the IEA. It will dramatically change the trendlines for growth in all sectors—but it might be too early to tell whether this is a positive or negative for renewables and greening the grid.

And over at Motor Authority: Koenigsegg and Polestar have teased “something exciting”—which has been widely assumed to be collaboration on an upcoming electric vehicle. With their mutual Swedish heritage and push to go electric, this could be something good.

