General Motors talks future battery tech. Nissan shows an electric ambulance. And everyone likes those pop-up chargers that hide away otherwise. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As work began on an Ohio joint-venture plant to build cells for General Motors’ upcoming electric vehicles, like the new Hummer, the company’s top executive for battery R&D teased some of the technologies that could make both 600-mile EVs and a million-mile battery part of the company’s future.

Nissan has shown a fully electric ambulance in Japan; while it’s not the first such zero-emissions ambulance it presents a strong argument amid a lung-related pandemic.

Urban Electric’s Level 2 charge points that pop up from the pavement only when needed are among the most elegant and innovative public-charging arrangements we’ve seen. It seems the public agreed, with a UK trial deemed a success.

Over at our partner site Motor Authority: GM also yesterday revealed that it’s working on a more advanced version of its Super Cruise system, called Ultra Cruise. The new version would offer use in “neighborhoods, city streets and subdivisions” but would still require driver monitoring.

