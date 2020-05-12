Ford will start rolling out Tesla-like over-the-air updates to its Mach-E within a few months of its arrival. Volvo plans a curvaceous flagship SUV. And Lucid is parking its prototypes for now. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid is temporarily parking its fleet of 40 “beta prototype” Air electric sedans being used for testing and validation. It’s in the same county as Tesla’s Fremont plant.

Volvo will reportedly embrace the coupe SUV trend with a flagship XC100 SUV—one that will likely be offered in an all-electric version and could be built in the U.S.

Over-the-air updates for vehicle systems have been rolling out to Teslas since 2012, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV could be the first mass-production vehicle to finally get them enabled from its market start.

And Karma just doesn’t seem to stop teasing its ideas on the drawing board. It’s shown a platform for future affordable EVs—the latest derivative of many potential future vehicles teased on what it claims are some very flexible underpinnings.

