Volvo will embrace the SUV-coupe trend started by German luxury automakers with its own electric contender, according to a new report.

The 2024 Volvo XC100 Recharge will follow the SUV-coupe template by combining a tall, high-riding body with a low roofline, according to Motor Trend.

While the term "coupe" traditionally refers to a two-door vehicle, automakers now use it to refer to sleeker-looking versions of their SUVs, such as the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, as well as some sedans, such as BMW's Gran Coupe models.

Expected to be revealed in late 2023 as a 2024 model, with a base price of $85,000, the XC100 Recharge will sit above the next-generation XC90 in Volvo's lineup, according to MT.

Both models will be based on Volvo's SPA2 architecture, and the XC90 is expected to get an electric Recharge variant as well.

Volvo Luminar lidar

Volvo previously said it would build the next-generation XC90—including the Recharge version—at its South Carolina factory. So it's possible the related XC100 Recharge could be built there as well for United States sales and beyond.

Last week, Volvo said a new generation of autonomous-driving hardware will debut with its SPA2 platform in 2022, starting with the XC90. The SUV is the first Volvo model scheduled to migrate to the SPA2 platform.

SPA2-based vehicles will get roof-mounted lidar sensors from Volvo-backed Luminar. The automaker claims these sensors will enable some degree of autonomous driving on highways.

Volvo opened orders for its first production electric car, the XC40 Recharge, earlier this year, and that model is still due for first deliveries by the end of this year.

The automaker will also sell electric cars under its Polestar brand, starting with the Polestar 2, which is also scheduled to arrive this summer.