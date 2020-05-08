Nissan’s Leaf-based van for Europe gets larger. More mobile charging is on the way for bigger electric trucks. And could the pandemic pinch material supply for EV makers and the clean energy sector? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The coronavirus pandemic could tighten the supply of some materials needed for the creation of electric-car batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, potentially creating a clean-energy version of the geopolitical strife over Middle East oil supply, the IEA warned.

As delivery vans, shuttles, and other types of larger commercials go all-electric, mobile DC fast-charging could play an important role in filling in the infrastructure gaps or being a backup plan. And the Lightning Mobile charging system first shown this week is one such system.

The Nissan e-NV200 XL electric van is a step bigger (and taller, specifically), and it looks perfect for last-mile deliveries. Even the XL version of this Leaf-based cargo-mover looks unlikely to arrive in the U.S., though.

And over at Motor Authority: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thursday confirmed that the Tesla Roadster originally due this year has been pushed way back—likely to 2022, and after the arrival of its Cybertruck.

