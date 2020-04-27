Tesla is already making some smart refinements to the battery pack in the Model Y. Wireless charging gets a step closer to something viable for commercial trucks. And how well does the solar roof in the Hyundai Sonata work in boosting miles? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Solar Roof System in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will keep boosting its gas mileage, every day, as long as you let the car catch some rays.

A Department of Energy lab demonstration, reported last week, demonstrated the kind of higher-gap wireless charging that taller delivery and commercial trucks might benefit from.

Although the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y share so much, the Model Y teardown from Sandy Munro has already pointed out some rejiggered priorities deep down. The latest videos point to some smart, cost-cutting choices in battery packaging but note that there’s no leap ahead in wiring or added potential for V2H capability.

A survey from J.D. Power released last week found some of the same pessimistic-sounding takeaways about electric-vehicle adoption that it’s reached in the past. But a number from this recent one stands at a reality check for anyone seeing plug-in vehicles as the new norm: 70% of Americans surveyed had never been in an electric car.

And over at our companion site Motor Authority: Karma keeps the future-potential teases coming. Last week it offered the potential for 1,100 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 1.9 seconds from a potential supercar potentially built on its Fisker Karma–derived E-Flex platform.

