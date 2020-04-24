Kia peeks at the next wave of electric cars from the brand. Land Rover downsizes engines and upsizes batteries. And Porsche says yes to a rear-wheel drive version of its Taycan. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Porsche has reportedly confirmed—through its R&D boss—that it is planning a rear-wheel-drive version of the Porsche Taycan. Although it might not be the range king of the lineup, it could offer a different kind of driving experience.

Land Rover has expanded its plug-in hybrid lineup with new versions of its Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, boasting more electric range and a smaller, 3-cylinder engine. They’re not U.S.-bound, though.

Kia has provided a little more guidance about what its Plan S electrification commitment, announced earlier in the year, means for the U.S. Most notably, it includes an electric vehicle built on the company’s all-new dedicated EV platform, arriving here by the end of next year.

Over at our partner site Motor Authority: Can we marvel for a moment that with its recent performance boost to a claimed 2.3 seconds to 60 mph, the Tesla Model S Performance is as quick as a gas-swilling Dodge Demon?

_______________________________________

