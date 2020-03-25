Magna shows what it can do with EVs with a prototype I-Pace, and we drove it. Mercedes-Benz has an electric van on the way. And yes, the pandemic is reducing transportation air pollution. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The current shutdowns over coronavirus have led to what’s looking like the best air quality in decades. Will this be a bookmark for transportation and policy discussions for years?

Mercedes-Benz has teased its fully electric EQV van and its all-weather potential. The automaker hasn’t yet confirmed whether the front-wheel-drive van will be offered in the U.S., but it might be put to good use by small businesses and delivery companies if not personal use.

And there’s a Jaguar I-Pace with a potential range of nearly 300 miles by U.S. standards and some reworked driving dynamics—read: more drift. It’s from the supplier Magna, and there’s a deeper story behind it worth checking out.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority, the British company Lunaz has added a few more classy EV conversions. What about a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, 1956 Rolls-Royce Cloud, or a 1961 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur?

