Bollinger gives an updated look at what’s under its electric trucks. Citroën goes very small and very affordable with a solution for dense urban areas like Paris. And could pollution from tires—and brake pads—be greater than the pollution from tailpipes for some new vehicles? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A few more technical details have been released on the Bollinger B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup—and the idea that the company will be offering its E-Chassis to other commercial-truck projects.

Although the numbers from a new study from UK-based Emissions Analytics are a bit hard to believe, the conclusion is one to pay attention to: that particulate emissions from tires and brake pads are significant—and depending on the vehicle, they can be higher than exhaust emissions.

In France, Citroën is making its stylish yet stubby-faced little Ami two-seat electric car available for less than $23 a month. The minicar—officially a “quadricycle”—can go more than 40 miles on a charge, and it lasts some time as top speed is less than 30 mph.

Over at our partner site Motor Authority, check out the spy shots of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE electric sedan, which is developed on the carmaker’s upcoming dedicated EV platform. A size smaller than the EQS flagship shown above, it’s shaping up to be a rival to the BMW i4—and by extension, perhaps the Tesla Model 3.

