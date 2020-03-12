Bollinger Motors has been in a different category all along versus Rivian or other electric trucks—not only because it plans to keep the operation low-volume, but because it has focused on developing its B1 SUV and B2 pickup as Class 3 vehicles—trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVRW) of more than 10,000 pounds and up to 14,000 pounds.

Now Bollinger Motors has teased a few more technical details for its so-called E-Chassis that will underpin both of those vehicles. And it’s not surprising that Bollinger might be planning to offer the sturdy chassis as a building block for commercial truck makers.

Bollinger B2 prototype

Bollinger notes that the E-Chassis will be manufactured alongside the B1 SUV and B2 pickup and made available for commercial use in 2021—a statement that we take to suggest that other commercial-truck partnerships might be forthcoming.

The company hasn’t yet revealed who will be manufacturing the B1, the B2, and the E-Chassis. It’s previously said that it will be entering an agreement with a third-party supplier to build these trucks in the U.S.

Two battery packs will be offered: 120 kwh and 180 kwh, with an integrated thermal management system (previously verified as a water-cooled battery pack).

Bollinger Motors E-Chassis - March 2020

As shown in these recently released pictures of the E-Chassis, the trucks will have hydraulic power steering and an independent front and rear suspension, with hydropneumatic self-leveling functionality, which should help with everything from towing to off-road situations.

By appearance alone, the new chassis looks significantly different than the chassis Bollinger first showed in 2017.

The trucks will have an onboard charger than can range from 5 kw to 15 kw. And the weight rating required by their Class 3 rating will make any trucks based on the E-Chassis potentially good for a higher weight rating than other last-mile delivery vehicles.

One of the primary advantages to Bollinger in making its trucks so capable is that at Class 3 the trucks become exempt from crash tests, fleet efficiency, and various other rules.

Bollinger is still taking $1,000 deposits for its trucks, which will start at $125,000, and aiming for deliveries to start in the first half of 2021.