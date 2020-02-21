Tesla scores big in Consumer Reports’ annual roundup, and might be using a different kind of battery for China for the Model 3. Jaguar Land Rover is looking at its electric-mobility future. And we dig into some of the best EVs and plug-in hybrids for the snow. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced a “concept platform” for electric urban mobility. Definitely a step beyond current models like the I-Pace electric crossover, it hints at future self-driving or commercial efforts.

The Tesla Model 3 was named a Consumer Reports Top Pick for 2020, and separately it said Tesla is much-improved as a brand.

Tesla has committed entirely to cylindrical cells—even in manufacturing them, at its Gigafactory. Now it’s reportedly considering a format change for some Model 3 versions made in China.

There’s no reason why most kinds of snowy roads should keep you from considering a plug-in vehicle. We name a half-dozen plug-in hybrids and EVs for winter driving.

And while it’s still unconfirmed whether we’re getting the replacement for the Fiat 500e or not, our partner site Motor Authority has spy pics of the next-generation model, to be built on a dedicated EV platform and due in Europe early next year.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter