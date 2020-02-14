Towing an EV1 with an E-Tron helps deliver a reality check on towing. The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid tops the efficiency scales if you can’t plug in. California’s permitting process for charging stations still lags. And electric vehicles are much cleaner than they were less than a decade ago. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Have a big family and no place to plug in? The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, at up to 36 mpg, is the most fuel-efficient three-row SUV without a charge port.

Audi recently used an E-Tron SUV to tow a 4,000-pound trailer—containing a GM EV1—more than 500 miles, from Tulsa to Austin. The results serve as a good reality check for electric-vehicle towing expectations.

Electric cars keep getting cleaner as you own and drive one, mostly because the power grid continues to transition away from coal. An update this week from the Union of Concerned Scientists serves to underscore that.

The U.S. state with the strongest electric-vehicle market has a longer wait for charging-station permitting than other states. A bill introduced to the California State Assembly might help further streamline the process.

The Honda Insight and Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid were among the 23 vehicles making the coveted 2020 Top Safety Pick+ list announced Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

