GM presents some more information about its electric vehicles, ahead of a deeper download next month. And the Hyundai Sonata will get free miles from the sun. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is officially out, in U.S. spec, and it includes all the goodies that were suggested early on—like the solar roof that can recharge the hybrid battery. If it achieves its estimated 54-mpg EPA rating, it’ll be the top-mileage sedan in the U.S.

General Motors teased some new tidbits of information about its BEV3 architecture and the somewhat different electric-truck architecture that will stem from it, to create the electric Hummer and electric pickup already in the works. Up to 3 motors, the potential for a double-stack battery pack, and higher-power DC fast charging are all part of it.

And amid all the talk about million-mile Teslas, read this story over at Motor Authority, about one very frugal delivery driver in Chicago who’s treated his 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup (four-cylinder, manual transmission) well enough to last past the million-mile mark already.

