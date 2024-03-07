The 2024 Nissan Leaf is once again eligible for a $3,750 federal EV tax credit, Nissan confirmed Wednesday in a press release.

This credit—half the maximum amount of $7,500—effectively cuts the price of the Leaf to $25,485 for many households. Nissan also provides a $3,750 lease incentive for 2024 and 2023 Leaf models.

2024 Nissan Leaf

Nissan previously confirmed in October that 2024 Leaf models would qualify for a $3,750 tax credit through December 31, 2023, under the "battery component" requirement of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which re-upped the federal EV tax credit with stricter rules in 2022. The automaker says its now re-certified the 2024 Leaf, so it will once again qualify for the $3,750 credit following a short gap of ineligibility.

The Leaf qualifies for the $3,750 credit because the car and its battery pack are both assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee. The other $3,750 of the EV tax credit leans on the origin of critical mineral content—something it appears that Nissan still doesn't qualify for. Mineral-content rules have left a much shorter list of 2024 EVs that qualify for a federal tax credit.

2024 Nissan Leaf

For 2024 the Leaf essentially carried over unchanged, with two models and the base Leaf S offering a 149-mile range. That follows a very slight round of changes for 2023, with battery chemistry and aero tweaks yielding efficiency improvements.

A Nissan Leaf replacement is on the way, likely taking inspiration from the Chill-Out concept first shown in 2021. The automaker hasn't yet announced its timeline for America—and as of yet, it's unclear whether there will be a carry-over 2025 Leaf to carry over to that successor.