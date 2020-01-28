Iowa is likely seeing more Teslas on TV. Ride-hailing isn't so green in California. And Karma thinks more about trucks. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Data focusing on California underscores that ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft are adding to pollution, not reducing it. But going entirely electric would turn the tide.

Karma Automotive is reportedly working on its own fully electric pickup truck, which might potentially arrive to rival the Rivian R1T as well as electric trucks from GM, Ford, and Tesla.

A campaign ad for Iowa from Presidential candidate Andrew Yang shows a whole lot of Tesla—as part of a backdrop for Yang’s message about automation and the economy’s transition.

Drako Motors uses the body structure of the Fisker Karma as the foundation for a four-motor, 1,200-horsepower electric super-sedan. The Drako GTE, as it’s called, will cost $1,25 million and only 25 of them will be made.

_______________________________________

