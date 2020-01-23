The EPA backs off its plan to gut fuel efficiency rules and freeze targets. Hyundai and Kia partner with a UK company for commercial EVs. And we look back—and ahead—at the Toyota Prius. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The U.S. EPA has reportedly eased up on a plan to completely rework national fuel economy rules. The final rule currently in draft reportedly keeps the bonus-point system for hybrids and plug-in hybrids and includes a slight hike each year instead of a freeze—though it’s nothing close to the current Obama-era standards.

Hyundai and Kia have invested in the UK-based electric commercial vehicle maker Arrival. Yes, it’s the same company that made those stylish Royal Mail trucks, and others that look partly like a toaster, partly like they might fit into a Doctor Who episode.

The Toyota Prius was originally aimed to showcase Toyota’s most advanced powertrain technology. Then it because a hot commodity for those who wanted to be fashionably green. That was about 15 years ago, and today we analyze what the Prius has accomplished and where it’s headed.

Jeep, which has several plug-in hybrid vehicles on the way, as teased at CES earlier this month, is apparently also considering a car-sharing subscription service called MyFreedom.

