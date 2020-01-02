It's been a long time coming but Jeep is finally ready to unveil its first production plug-in hybrids.

Some readers may recall Jeep rolled out a plug-in hybrid Wrangler prototype as far back as 2008, though the global financial crisis put that particular project on ice.

Fast forward today and Jeep is ready to launch plug-in hybrid versions of the Wrangler, Compass and Renegade. They will feature the new 4xe designation and make their debut on January 7 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Jeep announced on Thursday.

The automaker will drip-feed info on the vehicles at CES and at major auto shows taking place later this year in Beijing, Geneva and New York, so we're a bit short on specs. All Jeep said in its announcement is that the plug-in hybrid SUVs are part of a wider plan to electrify the full lineup by 2022.

Jeep's plug-in hybrids will carry the 4xe designation

In the Wrangler 4xe, we expect a version of Fiat Chrysler's in-house two-motor setup found in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which features a 3.6-liter V-6 as its internal-combustion component. However, Jeep's version would need to hook up with the Wrangler's four-wheel-drive system.

A different setup will feature in the Compass and Renegade 4xe models. We currently expect a 4-cylinder engine powering the front axle and an electric motor at the rear.

Joining the plug-in hybrid Jeeps at CES will be the Centoventi battery-electric concept from the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show and a new concept dubbed the Airflow Vision that will preview next-generation user interface technologies.

CES runs Jan. 7-10 and you can follow our coverage by clicking here.