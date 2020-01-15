Coal plants closed and electric cars got greener. Honda looks to trucks for its fuel-cell technology. And the Lucid Air has a debut date. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With a passenger-car hydrogen infrastructure moving slowly but development on hydrogen fuel-cell stacks advancing rapidly, Honda and Isuzu have announced that they’ll partner to build commercial fuel-cell trucks.

In 2019, electric cars got much cleaner, because the energy from the U.S. electrical grid did. Despite the intentions of the Trump administration in reviving the coal industry, coal power plants were retired last year at a near record rate—with much of it replaced by renewables.

The long-awaited Lucid Air electric luxury sedan is due for a full reveal in April in New York, with a production start in Arizona by the end of the year.

And it was good while it lasted: The BMW i8 is going out of production this April, BMW has confirmed, with the i8 Ultimate Sophisto edition shown at last year’s Frankfurt auto show now seen as its sendoff.

