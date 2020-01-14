There are at last some great deals on the Chevy Bolt EV—in time to take advantage of at least some of the EV tax credit. Future Teslas might talk to you in crosswalks. And Nissan is aiming to keep its cabins from being overwhelmed by screen space. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Pedestrian alert speakers are already required by the government, so why not repurpose them as tailgate speakers or, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees it, for talking cars?

GM is offering up to $10,000 off the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV—and that’s before the $1,875 that the Bolt EV remains eligible for until April 1. Lease deals for the Bolt are at their all-time best, too.

The Nissan Ariya Concept shown at CES was more than a hint of the fully electric crossover that will arrive sometime later next year. It marks the debut of a design theme that aims to simplify and clean up cabin and instrument-panel design—and aiming for fewer touchscreens is part of that.

And over at The Car Connection, check out the updated pages on the BMW i3 and the Lexus UX (including the UX250h hybrid).

