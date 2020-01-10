The 2020 Nissan Leaf adds more value at the base level of its lineup. More consumers are interested in electric cars, while interest in autonomous tech might be fading. And what’s the Best Hybrid To Buy? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

According to a major global study released earlier this week by the consulting firm Deloitte, interest in autonomous tech and advanced-driving features appears to be stalling, while electric vehicle interest is surging.

Details are out for the 2020 Nissan Leaf, and those who want to keep the budget down may want to wait for one of these. Active-safety features get a boost, even on the base model, and all versions now include an 8.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Green Car Reports considers the Toyota RAV4 to be the best hybrid for the U.S. market. For a different take, see The Car Connection’s pick for Best Hybrid To Buy 2020: the Toyota Avalon.

