Audio systems could be a bit different for electric vehicles. Smart is moving to China. And what’s the best electric car to buy? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz and Geely have formed a joint venture to effectively move its Smart electric city-car brand to China, with plans for expansion. The brand already withdrew from the U.S. last year.

At CES, Harman introduced a system especially for EVs that could help boost range by using less power and allows for over-the-air updates and future upgrades to premium audio.

And from CES, could future cars cut weight and wiring with speakerless audio systems?

Our companion site The Car Connection, rooted in the pragmatic points of car-shopping and owning, has named the Tesla Model 3 the Best Electric Car To Buy for 2020. And it seems that electric cars have staged a coup overall; the Porsche Taycan was also named the Best Luxury Car To Buy 2020.

