Cue that extra New Year’s confetti: We name our annual Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2020. This and more, today at GCR.

The Audi E-Tron is our Best Car To Buy 2020. Read why the E-Tron won, and read more about the other two finalists, the Porsche Taycan and Kia Niro EV.

Rather than posting our usual roundup of past Best Car To Buy winners, we looked back at all of them this year to pick a single winner for the decade. With the benefit of hindsight, the choice was especially easy.

Don’t miss the Best Car To Buy 2020 picks for our companion sites. If performance and luxury are the priorities, see Motor Authority; and if you want to make the sensible choice, see The Car Connection.

Two shortlist stories in recent days painted a different picture for plug-in hybrids than we would have predicted at the start of the decade (or even the middle). If you want plug-in capability with a significant number of commute-worthy all-electric miles, here are the plug-in hybrids with the longest electric range. Conversely, regulation has created some confusing mutants bearing charging ports—those with surprisingly little range and, in some cases, muddled priorities.

Meanwhile, as the green-car news wheels start to turn once again, Jeep has revealed it’s planning to show a trio of plug-in hybrid models—including the much-anticipated plug-in Wrangler—at CES this month. With the Detroit Auto Show on hiatus this January, you can bet lot more news from automakers will come out of Las Vegas next week instead.