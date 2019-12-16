The Mercedes-Benz EQC isn’t arriving in the U.S. this year or next year. The latest plug-in hybrid model from Mini has been rated by the EPA for range and mileage. Downtown Detroit ends the decade a little less of a charging desert. And we highlight our three nominees for Best Car To Buy 2020. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

While we would have liked to see more vehicles on the list this year for this year’s Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy award, we have just three contenders.

The one plug-in hybrid model in Mini’s lineup—badged the Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4 if you can keep track of the nomenclature—gets a significant range and mpg boost, now EPA-rated, for 2020. Are the new numbers high enough?

Despite all the talk about the auto industry electrifying, Downtown Detroit, the centerpoint of the U.S. auto industry, has been a charging desert, lagging West Coast cities for fast-charging availability by about a decade.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV has been delayed again for the U.S. This time it looks like luxury brand’s next fully electric model won’t arrive here until 2021.

And to see what one of the cheapest small mass-market sedans—no hybrid, no plug-in, just cheap—looks like now, see The Car Connection’s first drive of the 2020 Nissan Sentra.

