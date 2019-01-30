2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, GM EV investments, electric Ford F-150, coal power: Today's Car News





California documents show that higher-trim versions of the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus won't achieve the estimated 226-mile range. GM will double its investment in engineering new electric and self-driving cars. A new study shows that electric cars are cleaner than gas, even when using electricity from coal. And results from last week's Twitter poll are in. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Results of efficiency tests for the new 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus in California show that if buyers of the 2019 Leaf Plus want to get maximum range from the car, they should stick to the base model. Costlier trims won't go as far on a charge. The good news is they can save money, too.

GM CEO Mary Barra took to her usual forum on LinkedIn again to reiterate the company's goals to convert to building all-electric cars. This time she announced that GM will double its investment in engineering new electric and self-driving cars in a long-term effort to avoid another bankruptcy, such as the one the company went through in 2009.

A new study from Bloomberg New Energy Finance shows that worldwide, electric cars are cleaner than gas, even in countries that rely heavily on coal power.

In our latest Twitter poll, our readers weigh in on how soon they think Ford may actually roll out an electric F-series pickup.

Until self-parking cars become universal, London's Gatwick airport has a different suggestion: This summer it plans to test self-driving robot trolleys that can pick cars up like a forklift and shuttle them to parking spaces. The effort is expected to increase parking at the airport and reduce the time drivers spend circling to look for spaces.

Finally, a new IIHS study shows that only 1 in 5 iPhone users enables Do Not Disturb mode to reduce distractions from their phones while driving.

