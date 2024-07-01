We've already brought you vehicles like the Acura ZDX, Honda Prologue, and Chevrolet Equinox EV. We've driven them, but now it's time to preview vehicles we know to be in the pipeline, but haven't had hands-on time with just yet.

These vehicles due in the next two model years represent the next wave: Those planned before $7,500 tax breaks and slowed growth in EV sales collided over the past year. It still represents a class of new vehicles set to supersede those that may have shared a name. Which will prosper—and which will not? We're just as eager to find out as you are.

Audi A6 E-Tron

A midsize luxury sedan, the A6 E-Tron will square off against the aged Tesla Model S, in single- and dual-motor editions. A battery of about 100 kwh could deliver more than 300 miles of range and 800-volt technology promises fast charging.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

With a battery pack of 94.4 kwh (usable), the Q6 E-Tron subs in as Audi's midsize SUV. Twin motors—140 kw in front and 280 kw in the rear—bring output to 422 hp. A “boost” mode delivers up to 456 hp. An SQ6 E-Tron drinks more battery juice to send up to 510 hp to all four wheels—for a 0-60 mph run of 4.2 seconds. An RS Q6 E-Tron is in the works.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

A part of the GM Ultium vehicle family that also includes the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EVs as well as the Cadillac Lyriq, the big Escalade IQ SUV offers a range of up to 450 miles, a battery pack of more than 200 kwh, a vast interior screen that's 55.0 inches wide, and a price tag near $130,000 when it starts issuing from GM's Factory Zero.

Cadillac Optiq

The small Cadillac EV SUV arrives this year with a price of about $54,000 and a range of around 300 miles. It may qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit—which would bring the price in line with the gas-powered XT5.

Cadillac Vistiq

A bigger companion to the Optiq shows up late in 2024. The Vistiq slots between the Lyriq and the Escalade IQ, and shares the same underpinnings as the other large GM Ultium vehicles.

Dodge Charger Daytona EV

It's all about PowerShots of battery energy and Fratzonic sounds. The Dodge Charger Daytona EV will be driven by a big battery pack and electric motors at each end, for standard all-wheel drive. This year, R/T and Scat Pack models get the PowerShot, a 15-second boosts of an extra 40 hp, activated via a steering wheel button. That enables it to drill to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The PowerShot-enabled Scat Pack edition spins out 670 hp and delivers a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds. Dodge hasn't settled on the final sound profile it's programming into the Fratzonic system. It's also wavered on the EV part: some new Chargers will be offered with a turbo-6 engine.

Genesis GV90 and Hyundai Ioniq 7

Hyundai and Genesis have large electric SUVs on the way. Both will share some origin stories with the excellent Kia EV9, which comes with either a 76.1-kwh battery and rear-wheel drive, or a 99.8-kwh battery and rear- or all-wheel drive. The best range for the EV9 falls in at 304 miles. More specs should be published soon, as both vehicles are expected to be on sale by mid-2025.

Jeep Wagoneeer S

The Wagoneer S is Jeep's forthcoming battery electric SUV. With a massive pack under the floor, it churns out 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque, for a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds. Jeep promises EPA range will exceed 300 miles. Jeep has hinted that a range-extended Wagoneer S will be sold as well.

JLR Range Rover EV

The Range Rover Electric debuts late this year, with the same body structure as today's Range Rover, but with an 800-volt electrical architecture, DC fast-charging, and support for over-the-air updates.

Mini Countryman

Mini's next EV comes in the form of the Countryman Electric. It debuts later this year in the U.S., likely with a single motor and 204 hp or a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive, with 313 hp. Range ratings aren't expected to exceed 250 miles, if that.

Porsche Macan EV

The Macan EV shares some architectural elements with the Audi Q6 E-Tron. All versions will come with two motors and all-wheel drive. Power outputs will range from 382 hp to 630 hp, with 0-60 mph ratings from 4.9 seconds down to 3.1 seconds in the Macan Turbo EV. Porsche will not deliver it with a one-pedal drive mode.

Ram 1500 REV

The Ram 1500 REV spins Stellantis' large-EV architecture into a pickup body style with an available 229-kwh battery and a targeted range of up to 500 miles. Lesser editions sport a 168-kwh battery pack, which Ram says could deliver up to 350 miles of range. Towing should check in at up to 14,000 pounds—versus the 10,000-pound ratings of rivals Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

VW's long-in-gestation Microbus successor finally arrives this fall, with a longer wheelbase and bigger battery pack than early Euro versions. The size of Tesla's Model X, the ID.Buzz will be priced north of $50,000—at least.

Volvo EX90

Volvo will finally launch the EX90 this summer. With a base price of $77,990 and seats for seven, the EX90 may qualify for some federal tax incentives. Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard, with up to 496 hp and 0-60 mph times in the 4.7- to 5.7-second range. Top models get an air suspension, massaging front seats, and a wool-blend upholstery, as well as 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound.