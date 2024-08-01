Prices are up across the board for the Hyundai Kona Electric in 2025, but so is standard equipment.

The '25 Kona Electric also gains a new trim level: the N Line, which gets sporty trim inside and out, to mirror the version that's sold with a gas engine.

Regardless of trim, the electric Kona continues to outshine gasoline versions of the redesigned hatchback, and it continues to be one of the lowest-priced new EVs in the U.S.

This year's Kona Electric SE costs at least $34,270, up $260 from last year. That includes a $60 boost in destination charges, up to $1,395 from $1,335.

The SE continues as the only model that gets a smaller 48.6-kwh battery pack, which offers 133 hp and 200 miles of EPA-rated range (for the 2024 model year; the EPA hasn't published 2025 data, yet).

The Kona Electric SEL costs $38,270 for 2025. The cost increase is the same—but it upgrades to the 64.8-kwh pack that returns 261 miles of range and also powers the N Line and Limited models. It's rated at 201 hp.

The $39,670 N Line slots in below the $42,445 Kona Electric Limited, which costs only $65 more than last year.

Among the features found in the Kona Electric, ambient lighting moves from the Limited trim down to the new N Line trim and LED interior lighting now spotlights the SEL, N Line, and Limited trim levels.

V2L capacity now factors in across all four editions: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited.

Otherwise the Kona Electric carries over for the 2025 model year. Last year, all models received a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen that brought with it wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a built-in wifi hotspot, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The Kona family, which was new for 2024, also sports more interior room than before, as well as options including a power tailgate and a head-up display.

The Kona Hybrid that's sold in other global markets still remains out of reach for American shoppers: Hyundai has focused its HEV and PHEV efforts on larger Tucson and Santa Fe crossover SUVs and the Elantra and Sonata sedans.