Does wireless EV charging make sense for commercial vehicle fleets? Is VW solving its earlier ID.4 display flickers and flaky controls with a recall remedy? And is the Mustang Mach-E GT worth the premium? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT goes quicker with a new rear motor from the F-150 Lightning, and it’s more enjoyable on the backroads with its magnetic damping system and performance seats now included.

In a recall of the 2021-2023 VW ID.4, Volkswagen will remedy glitchy gauge clusters and flickering infotainment screens by having dealerships update the software relating to a control unit and infotainment module.

And could commercial EVs be viable at a lower cost, with smaller batteries, thanks to dynamic wireless EV charging systems in the roadway? That’s what an Indiana test aims to investigate, and it’s one of several pilot programs looking at the tech.

