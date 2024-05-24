We drive the Chevy Silverado EV and, like everyone else, seem to have some mixed feelings. Younger U.S. drivers might be more open to Chinese EVs. And the hydrogen hubs costing taxpayers billions of dollars will be how much cleaner than diesel overall? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, we found this big electric pickup to be just average in real-world efficiency, and its 1,500-pound payload capacity is modest versus other full-sizers; but given its huge battery pack it likely won’t disappoint for highway range and occasional towing. With its Wide Open Watts (WOW) performance mode it’s very quick, while smooth and quiet for the mission. Just don’t expect to stay fully connected to your own smartphone.

Two lawmakers are demanding that the Department of Energy report the projected emissions created by federal hydrogen hubs. The $8B project aims to scale up hydrogen production for trucking and more, but it needs to do so in a way that can be held up versus diesel as a strong improvement—and oddly, that piece of information was omitted from the original framework.

And according to a survey released this week, younger U.S. drivers are more open to the idea of Chinese EVs, despite data privacy concerns. Those under 40 are also more likely to consider Chinese vehicles of any kind made in Mexico as a tariff workaround. It’s unclear how wrapped up these ideas are in the lack of affordable EVs from existing automakers in the U.S.

