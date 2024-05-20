Automakers might be losing younger EV shoppers over the lack of affordable models. A Honda hydrogen semi kicks off a new fuel-cell push for the brand. And megawatt charging for big electric trucks is finally starting to arrive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Versus last year, interest in EVs is waning, according to a new J.D. Power study. Its analysts saw a decline in consideration of EVs by new-car shoppers for the first time since it started tracking it in 2021, and it suggests it’s partly related to the lack of affordable EVs—an especially important aspect for younger Gen Z and Gen Y shoppers.

After several years, charging hardware and stations that use the Megawatt Charging Standard (MCS) are starting to roll out. These stations, and their corresponding faster charging rates for big electric trucks, may render the superior fueling speeds of comparable hydrogen vehicles a moot point.

Today Honda is introducing a hydrogen fuel-cell semi project at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) expo for fleet vehicles, and it signals the start of a new project and the company’s emphasis of fuel-cell tech for uses beyond passenger vehicles.

And just before the weekend we learned about final class-action settlement documents that mean many Chevy Bolt EV owners might get up to $1,400. The settlement money will even apply to those who’ve already received a completely new battery.

_________________________________

