Aptera is done with crowdfunding. Ford recalls Maverick Hybrid and Escape Hybrid models for a software issue. And BMW holds to its EV targets as other automakers waver. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

BMW is sticking to the EV targets it announced several years ago—50% fully electric sales by 2030, not including hybrids or plug-in hybrids. That said, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse wouldn’t set an end date for internal combustion, emphasizing that the company “will stay flexible—even well into the 2030s.”

Ford is recalling some Maverick and Escape hybrids, as well as some Lincoln Corsair plug-in hybrids, over an issue that could leave these vehicles in limp mode. It’s a software fix but requires a trip to the dealership.

And Aptera is ending crowdfunding for its three-wheel EV after June, the California firm announced late Wednesday. More funding is still needed to get its Launch Edition solar EV to production, although it says it plans to bring the vehicle to market “at scale” in 2025.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter