The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a strong alternative to the Tesla Model 3. California shows ho it can make home EV charging cheaper. And are EV interiors—and car interiors in general—making us sick? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a follow-up Hyundai Ioniq 6 test drive, Green Car Reports found that this electric sedan goes the distance for a competitive price—with more range in the real world, or by ratings, versus the Tesla Model 3. But the Ioniq 6 doesn’t quite get it right on all its details.

Residential electricity rates throughout the nation have soared over the past couple of years. Meanwhile, California is seeking to cut the cost of home EV charging through a fixed-charge plan—essentially a package of energy for a flat, reduced fee, with the cost even less for low-income households.

And are the flame retardants in vehicle cabins making us sick? Citing studies and investigations, Consumer Reports is calling on the federal government to reevaluate the standards, which were adopted in 1971 and haven’t changed much since. What’s more, the chemicals intended to curb a gasoline-fueled fire might not even be relevant in EVs.

_________________________________

