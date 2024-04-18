The 2025 Toyota Camry goes all-hybrid and does that matters to Camry shoppers a little bit better. Prius owners need to keep those doors locked. And is the U.S.-made three-row Toyota electric SUV a Highlander EV? It’s a variety pack of Toyota news today, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid, we found that the hybrid system blends into the background—just like the rest of the car, which has now appropriately gone all-hybrid. Available all-wheel drive, its ratings of up to 51 mpg combined, and a comfortable, spacious interior make it one of the most appealing Camry sedans yet.

The 2023-2025 Toyota Prius is being recalled for an issue that might cause waterlogged electronic rear door latches to suddenly short-circuit and open. In the meantime, Toyota is advising Prius owners to lock those doors while driving.

And that Kentucky-made three-row Toyota electric SUV that the automaker has been underscoring is on the way has taken on an intriguing twist with new info: that it’s reportedly a Toyota Highlander EV. According to the originating report, the Highlander will go all-electric, leaving room for a Grand Highlander offering various gasoline-fueled flavors. Plus, reportedly, Toyota’s “bZ” nomenclature might already be toast.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter