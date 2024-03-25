Jaguar is recalling a small number of earlier-build I-Pace electric SUVs due to "multiple technical issues" that elevate the risk of battery fires.

Just 258 U.S. vehicles made between March 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018 (all 2019 models) are included in the recall. Jaguar delivered the first I-Pace in North America in October 2018, and it was the first of many long-range luxury EVs yet to come.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric car (crossover SUV)

Battery packs produced during this period "have a greater propensity for short circuits in the battery cells," which generates excess heat and could lead to "thermal overload" if the pack is at 85% charge or higher, Jaguar said in a recall document.

A remedy for this issue is still being developed, according to documents filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In the meantime, Jaguar is advising owners to only charge their vehicles to 75%, charge outside only, and park away from structures until further notice.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Edition

In the broader recall of I-Paces due to fire concern announced last year, Jaguar turned to software to diagnose potential issues with the battery pack, in the meantime only allowing a 75% charge. General Motors, when it was addressing the fire risk in its Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, also in a vehicle with LG battery cells, turned to a similar software solution.

Jaguar hasn't redesigned the I-Pace since its launch, but it has updated it to keep pace (no pun intended) with the other electric SUVs that have appeared since its arrival. Green Car Reports revisited the I-Pace last year and found the newest versions much improved, both in interface aspects and driving range. Jaguar reportedly plans to abandon the model by 2025, however, as it pivots to a new generation of EVs.