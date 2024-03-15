Magnets could help clean up brake dust. Honda and Nissan ally for EVs. Nio and CATL go in on battery swapping together. And which is the greenest Volvo EX30? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a lifetime carbon analysis released Thursday, Volvo reported that the LFP version not offered in the U.S. is the greener pick of the EX30 lineup. Looking at the pack alone, the battery in the NMC version offered to America has nearly double the carbon impact while offering 35% more capacity.

China’s Nio and CATL have allied for longer-life EV batteries, as well as the used of Nio’s battery-swapping tech. It stems partly from concern from Nio that batteries last as long as vehicles—although it reports that packs used in its battery-swapping are lasting a dozen years or more.

Honda and Nissan are studying a partnership that could apply to EVs, hybrids, and software. While the language remains tentative, such a solution might help both automakers with EV affordability.

And an electric charge—and magnets—could help curb brake-dust emissions in heavier vehicles including trucks and EVs where the emissions have become a concern.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter