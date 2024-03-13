The 2025 Polestar 3 will arrive for first deliveries in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2024, at a starting price of $74,800, and it’s now available to configure and order, the company announced Tuesday.

At launch, the entire 2025 Polestar 3 lineup will have dual-motor all-wheel drive, with an output of 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque, and a 111-kwh battery pack. Polestar points to a maximum charge rate of 250 kw, good for a 10% to 80% charge in 30 minutes, and estimated EPA range ratings (not yet official) at 279 or 315 miles. It’s already said that a heat pump will be included, as will bidirectional charging.

The Polestar 3 is a platform-mate of the Volvo EX90, and while the Volvo will offer three rows of seats the Polestar will stick to two, and room for five. It measures about 193 inches long—making it a couple inches shorter than the BMW iX, or about the same length as the Audi Q8 E-Tron.

2025 Polestar 3

The base Polestar 3 spec is called Pilot Pack, and while a full standard-feature list hasn’t been released at the time of writing, Polestar says that it will include a head-up display and various standard active-safety and driver-assistance aids. Plus Pack versions add 25-speaker, 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio and upgraded upholstery—wool or “bil-attributed MicroTech”—at a price of $80,300.

Performance Pack versions cost $80,800 and get sportier chassis tuning plus a software-based performance upgrade upping output to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque and cutting the 0-60 mph dash to 4.6 seconds (versus 4.9 seconds for other models). It also gets 22-inch forged wheels and “Swedish gold” seat belt accents. Rounding up the lineup, you can add the Plus Pack extras to this for a total of $86,300.

2025 Polestar 3

Those first deliveries, based on the wording of Polestar’s announcement, will arrive well ahead of U.S.-built versions of the Polestar 3. They’re due to be part of “additional production,” as Polestar put it, that’s due to start at a Volvo plant in South Carolina in “the middle of 2024.”

Polestar reports that production has already started in Chengdu, China. Polestar has said that U.S. production of the 3 would be not just for the U.S. market but for export to some markets.

2025 Polestar 3

It’s unlikely that the Polestar 3—or any Polestar—will qualify for the federal EV tax credit at all, for the foreseeable future, as in addition to more stringent sourcing requirements, new “foreign entity of concern” language disqualifies subsidiary companies if a “parent entity” in China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea holds more than 50% in the company. The U.S. is also considering hiking tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Polestar notes that it will pass along a $7,500 credit on all Polestar 3 leases. Via what’s been called the EV leasing loophole applying to commercial vehicles, in a very generous interpretation of the intent, it will be able to keep claiming that amount from the federal government, whether vehicles are built in China or not.