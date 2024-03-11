Big-box retailers could be doing more to support EV charging. Senators push the idea of new tariffs to keep out Chinese EVs. We revisit the XC90 plug-in hybrid. And could the Rivian R3 help EV revive small cars in America? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge, Green Car Reports found that this already appealing Swedish SUV package adds more electric range, more power, and more refinement, making it now a nearly ideal pick for families who aren’t always sure about where they’ll be plugging in on the go.

According to a study released last week from Consumer Reports, Many retailers aren’t doing much to support EV charging. Big-box retailers, with their big parking lots, could especially be doing more, CR says, while it notes that discount “dollar” stores have done effectively nothing to support EVs.

And will a U.S. tariff hike on Chinese EVs keep them out? With bipartisan pressure to dissuade Chinese automakers from selling their products in the U.S., and keep them from potentially making their U.S.-bound EVs in Mexico, it may be time to take action—if Congress can come to an agreement on how exactly to do it.

And over the weekend we took a closer look at how Rivian designed its R2 electric SUV as well as the surprise R3 compact EV family together, and looked at how these small EVs might fit in. Could the R3 and R3X revive a stagnant small-car market?

_______________________________________

