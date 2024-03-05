The 2024 Ford E-Transit gets a larger battery pack affording more range, among other changes.

The E-Transit now has 89 kwh of usable capacity, compared to the previous 68 kwh for all E-Transits. This increases maximum EPA-cycle range to 159 miles, up from the 126 miles Ford quoted at the time of the E-Transit's 2022 launch. The automaker claims this is an increase of 26% for low-roof and 32% for high-roof models.

Ford says that, based on analysis of 30 million trips, the average daily range for commercial vans in the U.S. is 74 miles. And it previously said giving the E-Transit too much battery adds weight and reduces the all-important gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). But perhaps the arrival of competition offering more range—including the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter and Ram ProMaster EV—was a signal to step it up. Ford hasn't yet clarified whether this comes at the expense of load capacity, or whether it's primarily a matter of cells with higher energy density.

2024 Ford E-Transit

Peak DC fast-charging power also rises to 176 kw with new dual onboard chargers, allowing the E-Transit to replenish 67 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging, using a 180-kw charger, according to Ford. With Level 2 AC charging, the new hardware can harness an available 80A wallbox for a six-hour, 11-minute full recharge.

As with other Ford EVs, Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters are now available, allowing E-Transit drivers to charge at compatible Tesla Supercharger stations. Ford says 15,300 Superchargers are available for its customers to use under an agreement with Tesla.

Ford also touts Pro Power Onboard, as offered in the F-150 family, including the Lighting Pro electric work truck. In the E-Transit, Pro Power Onboard provides 2.4 kw—including while the van is in motion or while charging—to run laptops, tools, and other equipment.

2024 Ford E-Transit

Output remains 266 hp and 317 lb-ft, generating by a single electric motor driving the rear wheels. In a review of the E-Transit from its debut year we found this van to feel perkier and quieter than any gasoline or diesel vans.

Ford will begin taking orders for 2024 E-Transit models this spring, with deliveries later in the year. Pricing starts at $51,095 before destination. Ford says the E-Transit may also qualify for the $7,500 Commercial Clean Vehicle tax credit that's intended for fleet use—and, in some cases, EV leases.